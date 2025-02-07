Former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston is looking for his third team in as many seasons, as the free agent quarterback enters his 11th year in the NFL. Winston went 2-5 as a starter with the Cleveland Browns in 2024 before he was benched due to an issue with turnovers.

Winston's career has been and up-and-down ride, with some high highs but many low lows as well. This season, he finished with 12 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions, including three in the game during which he was benched.

In 105 games, Winston has 154 touchdowns and 111 interceptions and is hoping for a chance to rewrite his narrative.

"I'm praying for another opportunity to sling that pill and prove to these owners and head coaches that I can be a trustworthy quarterback," Winston said. "I think that's the only thing that I haven't proven since I've been in this league. I've had the numbers in terms of statistics, but, man, I haven't won enough games."

Like any player, Winston is hoping he can be a starter in the league.

There are many teams who could be looking to add a veteran to their quarterback room, and the league's Offensive Player of the Year already put in a suggestion for Winston. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley thinks the New York Giants would be a good fit former Heisman Trophy winner.

"Would I really sign with the Giants? Absolutely!" Winston said. "I want to keep playing and do what I do best. I have a ton of respect for coach Brian Daboll, the things he does offensively ... They have a young roster. But they have a young roster that's ready to win. They're ready to bounce back. I know they're hungry over there."

The Giants currently have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and are in need of a quarterback after cutting Daniel Jones during the 2024 season.