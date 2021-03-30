Jameis Winston wants to stick around as a starting quarterback in the NFL -- and the New Orleans Saints are likely his final chance. Winston, who threw the most interceptions of any player this century after his first five seasons (88), is set to change his game in order to make that happen.

For Winston to win the Saints' starting quarterback job and stick around in New Orleans, he's going to have to embrace a role he never thought he would envision.

"I never wanted to be deemed a game manager," Winston said on the Huddle & Flow podcast with Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter, via NFL.com. "But really, that game manager is not a bad piece. That's something that I think just comes with being a professional quarterback. Being able to not just only do the things that you can do, but being able to do the things that you should not do -- like what not to do versus what can I do."

Winston has been a gunslinger since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His 19,737 passing yards are the second-most after a player's first five seasons and his 121 touchdowns are sixth all time in that same span. Feast was also famine for Winston as he also had 50 fumbles to go with his 88 interceptions. He became the first quarterback to toss 30 touchdowns and have 30 interceptions in the same season (2019). His 11 Pick-6s are tied for fourth-most for a quarterback after his first five seasons.

Spending a year under Drew Brees and learning on the Saints' sideline may have been the best thing for Winston and his career, especially since he's looking to reinvent his game. The talent is there, but Winston is looking to put everything together.

Starting with the Saints' starting quarterback job.

"I'm just focused on ball and how I'm going to get this offense, how I'm going to master this offense, and how are we going to win games," Winston said. "I just know I'm ready to play."