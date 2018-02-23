Jameis Winston reportedly causes $4,000 in vehicle damages after wreck in Tampa

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was given a citation in Tampa last week after causing a minor collision that led to $4,000 in vehicle damages.

According to a police report obtained by ESPN.com, Winston was traveling on a Tampa expressway around 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 13 when the car wreck happened. The third-year quarterback was driving in heavy traffic and apparently didn't notice that the car in front of him had come to a complete stop. By the time Winston tried to slow down, it was too late, and he ended up rear-ending a Subaru Forester with his Ford F-250.

The good news for all parties involved is that no one was injured in the accident, although both vehicles did suffer some serious damage. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Winton did a total of $4,000 in property damage, with each car suffering $2,000 in damages.

After the wreck, police ruled that Winston operated his vehicle "in a careless or negligent manner." The Buccaneers quarterback was cited for careless driving, which could lead to a fine of up to $153.

Although Winston will likely be able to put this situation quickly behind him, he's still being investigated by the NFL for a situation that happened in March 2016. Back in November, an Uber driver alleged that Winston grabbed her crotch while they were waiting at a drive-thru.

Winston has denied all accusations.

"I believe the driver was confused as to the number of passengers in the car and who was sitting next to her," Winston said in November. "The accusation is false, and given the nature of the allegation and increased awareness and consideration of these types of matters, I am addressing this false report immediately."

Although the investigation started in November, the NFL hasn't set a timeline for when it might be wrapped up.