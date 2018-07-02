Jameis Winston reportedly moves on from agents following three-game NFL suspension
One report says the move was in the works long before the NFL handed down Winston's ban
Jameis Winston reportedly moved on from his agents on Friday, just a day after the NFL suspended the Buccaneers QB for three games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Greg Genske and Kenny Felder, who generally represent baseball players, had previously been Winston's representatives throughout his NFL career.
According to Pro Football Talk, Winston is the one that initiated the move. However, reports also suggest that the change has been in the works long before the suspension was handed down.
Winston now has to wait at least five days before hiring a new agent, but whether or not he has someone else in mind is unclear. Genske and Felder, of course, "negotiated" the former No. 1 overall pick's rookie contract, of which the Buccaneers picked up the fifth-year option on back in April. The final year of that deal will be in 2019, when the Buccaneers will be on the hook for $20.9 million. After that season, Winston will enter free agency if he doesn't sign an extension with Tampa Bay.
It's entirely possible that this drama will cause the Buccaneers to take their time before opening negotiations with Winston on another extension -- if they choose to do so at all.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Garrett offers to take LeBron's throne
As LeBron heads west, members of the Browns are eyeing his abandoned throne in Cleveland
-
Packers hope Rodgers deal happens 'soon'
The Green Bay quarterback is going to get paid and it's a matter of when not if, look for it...
-
Foles: It's OK to be humble, be a backup
Unafraid to embrace his backup role in Philadelphia, the Super Bowl MVP can become a free agent...
-
Best win total bets for 2018 NFL season
Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports joins Will Brinson to make season-long best bets, including the...
-
Week 1 best bets: Take the Saints
Saints and Vikings are pretty safe bets in Week 1
-
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets his own sushi roll
And the proceeds will go to charity, helping out the SPCA and Humane Society