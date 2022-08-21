Jameis Winston sat out the Saints' second preseason game on Friday due to a lingering foot injury. Two days later, the quarterback returned to practice for the first time in nearly two weeks, according to ESPN. Winston is on track to open his second straight season as New Orleans' starter after his 2021 campaign ended early due to a torn ACL, but he'd been sidelined since Aug. 9 after spraining his foot during practice, also missing the Saints' preseason opener.

Winston took first-team seven-on-seven reps Sunday, per Katherine Terrell, putting him back on track for the regular season. It's unclear if he'll appear in the Saints' final preseason game against the Chargers on Aug. 26, which occurs just over two weeks before the regular-season opener against the Falcons. Veteran backup Andy Dalton, signed this offseason as the new No. 2, has been starting in Winston's place since the latter went down.

Winston did travel with the Saints to Green Bay ahead of their Week 2 preseason game, warming up before joint practices with the Packers and then staying on the sidelines during live drills.

The 28-year-old former No. 1 overall draft pick signed a two-year, $28 million extension this offseason to return as the Saints' top QB. After five mercurial seasons with the Buccaneers, Winston joined New Orleans as a backup to Drew Brees, who's since retired, and took over the starting job in 2021, guiding a 5-2 start and throwing 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions in seven games before tearing his ACL.