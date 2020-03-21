Jameis Winston says farewell to Tampa as he looks for a new team, but where could he be a starter?
The Bucs replaced Winston with Tom Brady, and it's looking like the NFL's passing-yards leader could wind up as a backup
Tom Brady is the starting quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which means Jameis Winston will be looking for a new team for the 2020 season. Winston, one of the top free agents still available, bid farewell to Tampa Bay and the Buccaneers organization after spending the first five years of his career with the franchise.
Even tough Winston had arguably his best season in 2019, his performance wasn't enough for the Buccaneers to commit to him long term. Winston is coming off a career high in passing yards (5,109) and touchdown passes (33), but also threw 30 interceptions and became the first quarterback to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and at least 30 interceptions in NFL history.
Turnovers have always been the problem with Winston, who has thrown 88 interceptions and fumbled the ball 50 times (losing 23) in just 72 games (111 turnovers total). Winston completed 61.6% of his passes, threw for 19,737 yards and 121 touchdowns in his career (86.9 rating).
Where Winston will play in 2020 is one of the top storylines remaining this offseason, especially if a quarterback-needy team takes a chance on his immense talent. The Los Angeles Chargers are an ideal destination for Winston, but reportedly they will move forward with Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback.
The Washington Redskins are also out as a destination as ESPN's John Keim reported there's "no chance" of Winston ending up in D.C. With Brady leaving New England, the Patriots do need a starting quarterback. Their plans are uncertain at this time, as New England has been keeping everything under wraps, with Jarrett Stidham currently No. 1 on the depth chart.
There are teams that are looking for No. 2 quarterbacks, which Winston may have to pursue if no starting jobs become available. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints could be in that market, even though New Orleans placed a first-round tender on Taysom Hill.
For the start of the 2020 season, Winston being a starting quarterback seems more like a pipe dream than a reality.
