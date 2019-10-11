Jameis Winston says 'we've got to get Mike Evans the ball' after receiver had no catches in Bucs loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the first-place New Orleans Saints close last Sunday, but were unable to get the job done. Quarterback Jameis Winston had another decent day, throwing for 204 yards and two touchdowns, but admits that he could have done one thing better.

While Chris Godwin is in the midst of a breakout season, Tampa Bay doesn't seem to win games unless its other star wide receiver gets the ball. At least that's what Winston indicated while speaking with reporters on Thursday.

"Bottom line, to win football games, we've got to get Mike Evans the ball," Winston said, via the Tampa Bay Times.

For the first time since 2015, Evans was held without a catch during the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints. The last team to hold Evans in check to this extent? Also the Saints.

New Orleans played primarily zone defense against Tampa, but Evans was shadowed by one of the best cornerbacks in the league, Marshon Lattimore, all game.

"It was Cover 2 most of the time," Evans said. "I'm sure that me and the coaches thought that when a corner follows somebody, they play more man than zone, but it was predominantly all zone, maybe a couple snaps of man here and there. That's what we saw. We just need to do a better job of making adjustments."

"It seems like the same picture. I'd seen (Lattimore) and (Williams) to my side the whole game, about 80 percent of the game. I guess I have to do a better job of getting open. I don't know. I guess I have to move around a little bit."

So far this season, Evans has made 18 catches for 368 yards and four touchdowns. The Buccaneers travel across the pond this week to take on the Carolina Panthers, a team they defeated 20-14 in September. In that matchup, Evans made four catches for 61 yards.