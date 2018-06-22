Jameis Winston suspension: Witness reportedly left out one key detail in Uber story

After the groping allegations originally came out against Jameis Winston, Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby was one of the first people to speak up in Winston's defense.

However, it appears he may have left one key detail out of his story.

To rehash the allegations that led to Winston's multi-game suspension: Back in November, an Uber driver alleged that Winston grabbed her crotch while the two were waiting in the drive-thru of a Mexican restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 13, 2016.

The driver told BuzzFeed News that Winston "reached over" and "just grabbed my crotch." The driver also added that Winston kept his hand in place for three to five seconds and didn't remove it until she asked him, "What's up with that?"

Winston has denied the accusations.

Two days after the allegations went public, Darby released a statement that made two key points: First, he was in the car with Winston on the night of the alleged incident and second, Winston didn't actually do anything.

"I felt the need to come forward and clarify some inaccurate accounts of the evening of March 13, 2016 when myself, a friend and Jameis Winston took an Uber ride in Arizona," the November statement read. "There were three of us in the car, not just one as has been reported. Myself and Jameis were in the backseat. I am confident that nothing inappropriate in nature happened in the car that evening and Jameis did not have any physical contact with the Uber driver. The accusations are just not true."

Although Darby was in the car on the night of the incident, the detail he apparently left out is that he wasn't in the car for the entire trip and therefore, wouldn't be able to know for sure whether or not anything happened. According to NFL.com, the league investigation found that the Uber ride consisted of multiple legs and that Darby wasn't in the car for all of them. Basically, there was at least one leg of the trip where Winston was in the car with the Uber driver, but without Darby, which the league now knows based on a comprehensive review of the electronic evidence.

NFL.com also added that the length of Winston's suspension isn't set in stone yet. Although initial reports had suggested a three game suspension would happen, NFL.com is only reporting that it will be a multi-game suspension.

Basically, there's still a lot of questions to answer and there's a good chance the NFL will answer those when they release the findings of the league investigation, which has gone on for more than seven months. With word of Winston's suspension now out, it won't be surprising to see the NFL make an official announcement in the next week or so.