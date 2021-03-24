It's funny how quickly things can change in the NFL. Jameis Winston was the featured face of the Bucs' rebuilding process for five years after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2015 draft. Then, Tom Brady remarkably became available and found a new home in Florida, Winston signed with a division rival and Tampa Bay promptly won a Super Bowl.

Despite the circumstances, the current Saints QB is not bitter, but happy for his former team. In an appearance on "All Things Covered," Winston told co-host Bryant McFadden that he wishes he was a part of the title season and claimed: "I want to be throwing Lombardi Trophies across boats!"

Winston joined the podcast to discuss his reaction to his former team winning the Super Bowl, the biggest takeaways from learning under Drew Brees, his opportunity to be the starter for New Orleans in 2021, his 2013 Heisman Trophy campaign at Florida State and more. Highlights from the conversation are included and you can listen to the full episode below.

On seeing his former team, the Bucs, win the Super Bowl after he left

"I just wish I was able to be a part of that. Yeah I wanted to be part of a Super Bowl, like I live here. I want to be throwing Lombardi Trophies across boats! If it's meant to be, then it's meant to be. And it was meant for them to win that Super Bowl this year and I'm doing everything I can to earn me a Super Bowl. That's the mentality. I can't sit here and hate on my teammates. ... I'm excited for my [former] teammates because that's all I can be."

On what he learned from Drew Brees and Sean Payton

"I think that's been my biggest greatness and biggest curse; I'm always trying to do something. ... The biggest thing I learned is what not to do. I had to learn what I don't need to be doing for us to win these games. What I don't need to be doing for me to be a consistent day-in-and-day-out football player and I think that's the mastery of it."



On 2021 free agency

"I had a few teams that wanted to allow me to have the opportunity to be their starting quarterback. I'm going to have to compete wherever I go. Just because someone says this is your job, doesn't take out the competitive process."



On time at Florida State and winning 2013 national championship

"We know we'll always be in the history books of winning the national championship. We know how resilient we were during the 2014 season. ... People got their opinion. I think they are entitled to their own opinion, but if we wanna go to the Walmart parking lot and strap up all these teams together, we know we're going to compete.

"To be the quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles, it was a privilege to me. Way before I strapped it up and became the starting quarterback. ... I knew we were going to get us a championship."



On his interest and love for baseball

"Baseball has always been dear to my heart and one of my passions growing up. I probably could get on the mound right now and strike somebody out. If I get one of those [Lombardi Trophies] in my possession, then I'll think about making a baseball move. It has always been my dream to be a professional baseball player, but I know how challenging it is."