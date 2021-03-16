In the aftermath of Drew Brees announcing his retirement from the NFL, the New Orleans Saints have taken what could prove to be a monumental step in replacing No. 9. As Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to report, the club has agreed to a deal with quarterback Jameis Winston that will keep him in New Orleans. Adam Schefter of ESPN adds that it's a one-year deal for Winston that is worth up to $12 million.

From the initial looks of things, this one-year contract for Winston looks similar to the deal he signed with the club last year, albeit a bit more lucrative if he hits certain incentives. In 2020, Winston sat behind Brees as he went through his final year in the NFL, which was a much different view for the former No. 1 overall pick. Prior to landing with the Saints, Winston was the starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dating back to 2015. He and the club parted ways last offseason and New Orleans presented an opportunity for Winston to learn Sean Payton system behind Brees and potentially be the heir apparent once he walked away from the game.

This contract now provides him an opportunity to start again in the NFL, which is something he seems pretty jazzed about.

Of course, Winston isn't the only quarterback on New Orleans' roster as Taysom Hill is also vying for a more traditional role under center. He recently agreed to a restructured contract that looks massive -- four years, $140 million -- but really boils down to something similar to Winston's deal with a number of those years in his contract being voidable.

Both Winston and Hill will likely compete for the starting job in 2020 and, at worst, the two could run an offense that was similar to Brees in 2020 where Winston works most passing situations and Hill continues to be a gadget option for Payton.

The last time Winston started a full season came during his last year in Tampa. He led the league with 5,109 yards passing but also threw a league-high 30 interceptions. If Payton can somehow limit Winston's turnovers, this could prove to be a high-upside signing as New Orleans tries to replace a legend.