After an underwhelming preseason debut, Jameis Winston will get a chance to strengthen his case to be the Saints' starting quarterback on Monday night. Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed Friday that the former Pro Bowler will start against the Jaguars in front of a nationally televised audience. Winston is entrenched in a position battle with Taysom Hill, who started in the Saints' first preseason game, a 17-14 loss to the Ravens.

Neither quarterback distinguished themselves in the Saints' first preseason game. Hill went 8 of 12 passing for 81 yards with an interception. The Saints came up empty on each of Hill's three possessions, with Hill's night ending after a third-down sack by Patrick Queen. Winston's night ended with an interception, but he did manage to lead the Saints to two touchdown drives in his five possessions. In all, Winston went 7 of 12 passing for 96 yards that included an 8-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Payton was in no mood to break down his quarterback situation following his team's sloppy loss.

"I'm not making comparisons with the quarterbacks right now," Payton said, via ESPN. "It doesn't matter who [played better], really, with six turnovers, right?"

Winston, who said that he has worked on getting the ball out quicker to his receivers, said that he and Hill have maintained a healthy working relationship amid their position battle.

"I think we are just great teammates," Winston said, via the Saints' team website. "The main thing at the quarterback position, everyone in that quarterback room, our main focus is to win and protect the football. That's the only thing that we really think about. So we're constantly, consistently trying to help each other with that, especially the winning part. So as long as we are they doing our job, like it doesn't matter who's in or who's not. It's about this team more than it is about us individually."

While Hill has to share practice reps with Winston, he is getting considerably more work than in recent training camps, when Drew Brees took the majority of the reps with the first-team offense. After attempting just 13 passes prior to the 2020 season, Hill completed 72.7% of his throws last season while going 3-1 as the Saints' starting quarterback.

"I think Drew (Brees) was a rep guy, he's the guy that wanted them, needed them, needed to see it all," Hill said of his former teammate. "And I would say that I'm a visual learner as well. It is just so different. When you get the rep maybe you make a wrong decision, like you learn from that experience in an entirely different way than if you just watch somebody do it. You see a lot of different looks and you like what you did and then you kind of get a grasp for that concept or that coverage. The reps that you get are so valuable.

"From a couple weeks ago when we started to where I'm at now, I feel like my growth as a quarterback has been the most it's been since I have been here and it has because of the reps."

