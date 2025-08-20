The New York Giants signed free agent quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year deal in March in an effort to add quality depth to the position, a couple days before Russell Wilson landed with the franchise.

Many insiders have opined that Winston is now expendable with the arrival of rookie Jaxson Dart and the impressive progress the first-rounder has made during preseason camp. As for using Winston as trade bait ahead of next week's 53-man roster trim, Giants brass balked at the idea this week.

"I appreciate that people are interested, but Jameis is a New York Giant," assistant general manager Brandon Brown told reporters on Tuesday.

It comes as no surprise other teams are kicking the tires on Winston, a former No. 1 overall pick whose been a spot starter the last five seasons for the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns after being Tampa Bay's franchise player from 2015-19.

The 31-year-old veteran has started 87 regular season games over his career, including seven starts last year in Cleveland. He made 70 starts over five seasons with the Buccaneers and carries a career passer rating of 86.4 into the 2025 campaign to go along with 24,225 yards passing, 154 passing touchdowns and 111 interceptions over his decade-long playing tenure.

Unofficially, he's the backup to Wilson and just ahead of Dart entering the Giants' 2025 season.

"With the way that he's gone about his business from Day 1, he's made it very intentional of the fact that he wants to be here and he wants to be here for the long haul," Brown said. "Teammates love him. His preparation process, whether it's the off field things that he does in terms of community relations, Bible study, things in the locker room, galvanizing the group together. Not just the quarterback room, but the offense as a whole.

"He's also been a really good example of how to be a pro and handling business in terms of rehab, prehab, postgame care and stuff. Happy he's here. He's going to continue to do those things. He hasn't wavered and he hasn't been shaken by any distractions at all."

Keeping Winston gives the Giants a reliable option behind Wilson who can help Dart develop as well. Dart is coming along faster than most anticipated after two quality appearances during the preseason, including his 13-straight completion effort against the New York Jets in his second game.

Dart has completed 26 of his 35 passes for 320 total yards and three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing) over two preseason games, giving the Giants plenty to look forward to in their quarterback room.