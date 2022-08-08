Jameis Winston left New Orleans' Monday practice early after he suffered a foot injury. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters after practice that the quarterback "tweaked" his foot during a 7-on-7 period where the quarterback was rolling out of the pocket.

"Jameis went in today, he kind of tweaked his foot a little bit," Allen said. "He went in for some evaluation. I don't have any update on that. But he was kind of rolling out, I think it was in the 7-on-7 period, he kind of felt it tweak a little bit. So we wanted to go in and get him evaluated."

Of course, word on those evaluations will be worth monitoring as well as Winston's participation in practice going forward.

Winston is returning to the field after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 of last season. He re-signed with the club this offseason on a two-year, $28 million deal and is set to be New Orleans' starter if healthy for Week 1.

Jameis Winston NO • QB • 2 CMP% 59.0 YDs 1170 TD 14 INT 3 YD/Att 7.27 View Profile

The 28-year-old did not participate in offseason workouts but has been present to begin training camp. Winston recently told reporters that he would have been ready to go for minicamp, but the team decided to keep him sidelined. Since then, he added that he's gotten "more explosive."

Winston is heading into his third season with the Saints. In the seven games he started last year before the ACL injury, he led New Orleans to a 5-2 record, while boasting a career-high 102.8 passer rating.

If he is forced to miss any time, veteran Andy Dalton and second-year quarterback Ian Book make up the rest of the depth chart. In the event that this injury is more significant, New Orleans could also be an ideal landing spot for current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Saints will open up their preseason schedule on Saturday, Aug. 13 when they visit the Houston Texans.