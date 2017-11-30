Jameis Winston weighs in on allegations from Uber driver, has 'no fear' of suspension
Winston has denied allegations from an Uber driver regarding an incident from March 2016
Jameis Winston missed three games while recovering from a shoulder injury. Now healthy, he's been named the starter ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. On Thursday, Winston met with the media discuss his return to the lineup as well as to answer questions about allegations made by an Uber driver who claims that Winston, in March 2016, grabbed her crotch while they were waiting at a drive-thru.
Ronald Darby, Winston's former college teammate who now plays for the Eagles, came forward earlier this month to defend the quarterback.
"I've been vindicated several times on the recent -- past situation," Winston told reporters, pointing to this statement he issued several weeks ago to his social media accounts:
"A news organization has published a story about me regarding an alleged incident involving a female Uber driver from approximately two years ago. The story falsely accuses me of making inappropriate contact with this driver. I believe the driver was confused as to the number of passengers in the car and who was sitting next to her. The accusation is false, and given the nature of the allegation and increased awareness and consideration of these types of matters, I am addressing this false report immediately. At the time of the alleged incident, I denied the allegations to Uber, yet they still decided to suspend my account.
"I am supportive of the national movement to raise awareness and develop better responses to the concerns of parties who find themselves in these types of situations, but this accusation is false. While I am certain that I did not make any inappropriate contact, I don't want to engage in a battle with the driver and I regret if my demeanor or presence made her uncomfortable in any way."
The league is investigating the matter and on Wednesday, Winston was asked if he was worried about a possible suspension.
"I have no fear at all, but, like I said, I have to respect that process," he said, via ProFootballTalk.com.
The Bucs, who were 2-1 in Winston's absence, are 4-7 on the season and are currently seven spots out of the final NFC wild-card berth.
