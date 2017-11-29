Jameis Winston will start vs. Packers as NFL continues to look into assault claim

After missing the past three weeks due to a shoulder injury, Jameis Winston is finally set to make his return.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Keotter announced on Wednesday that Winston will be the team's starting quarterback for this week's game in Green Bay.

"Jameis is going to start on Sunday," Koetter said, via the team's official Twitter. "He took the majority of the reps out there [at practice], he threw the football fine."

After watching Winston practice on Wednesday, Koetter admitted that his quarterback, who hasn't practiced since Week 9, looked a little rusty.

"I don't think any guy that plays a skill position like that, where timing is involved, is going to take three weeks off and be perfect on the first day," Koetter said.

During Winston's absence, Ryan Fitzpatrick went 2-1 as the Buccaneers starting quarterback with wins over the the Jets and Dolphins. Apparently, there was a small faction of fans who wanted to see Fitzpatrick continue as the starter, but that's not going to happen. Those fans don't necessarily believe that Fitzpatrick is a better option, they just didn't want to see Winston re-injure his shoulder playing for a team that's almost hopelessly out of the playoff race at 4-7.

"It's a league where if you're healthy, you play," Koetter said.

This week will mark the first time in nearly three months that Winston has gone into a game healthy. The Buccaneers quarterback originally banged up his shoulder in Week 6 and then tried to play through it over the next several weeks before Koetter finally made the decision to bench Winston so the shoulder could heal.

This will be Winston's first game as a starter since controversy started whirling around him in mid-November after an Uber driver made a sexual assault allegation against him. On Nov. 17, a driver in Arizona accused Winston of grabbing her crotch during a ride that was given in March 2016.

Winston has denied the allegations, but could still face NFL punishment. The league is currently looking into the matter, but the investigation isn't expected to be wrapped up before the end of the season, according to ESPN.com.