Jameis Winston's future: Bruce Arians says he'll wait until after the season to make a decision on QB
The Bucs coach wants to see how the season plays out before he makes a decision about his quarterback
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has had a bit of an up-and-down year in 2019. The same problems that have hampered him during his first four seasons in the NFL have carried over to his fifth, but there have been some bright spots.
Back in Week 4, Winston and the Bucs put up a franchise-record 55 points on the Los Angeles Rams, as the former No. 1 overall pick threw for 385 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. There have also been struggles, however. Winston accounted for five interceptions and a fumble against the Carolina Panthers in London back in Week 6, as the Buccaneers lost their second in what would turn into a four-game losing streak.
This was supposed to be the year where Winston either proved he was worth an extension or not. On Wednesday, head coach Bruce Arians said that he's going to wait until the end of the season to sit down and make a decision on Winston's future.
"I'm going to pass on that one," Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "I'm going to wait until the end of December. There's been really, really good and there's been some really, really bad."
Through 12 games, Winston has completed 60.2% of his passes for 3,659 yards, 22 touchdowns and a career-high 20 interceptions. Arians has been consistent all season in that he wants his young quarterback to just go out and let it fly.
"You have to play fearless, and that's one of my biggest messages to Jameis," Arians said back in October. "Throw it. Don't worry about it, just throw it."
The Buccaneers take on the Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and then the Atlanta Falcons to close out the season. With only one of those teams having a winning record, Winston should have a chance to prove to the franchise that he's the right signal-caller moving forward. The question is, will he take advantage of the opportunity?
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Ross' injury was almost life-threatening
A sternoclavicular joint came about an inch away from puncturing his artery
-
Injuries: Henry, Hilton miss practice
News and notes from every team's injury report entering Week 14
-
Shaw appealing gambling suspension
Josh Shaw is hoping to get his suspension reduced
-
Xavier Rhodes offers apology to Vikings
Rhodes had a tough night in Seattle on and off the field
-
Week 14 NFL odds, picks, cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Jackson on pace to break big QB record
The Ravens quarterback is on the cusp of breaking Vick's most impressive record
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Texans hang on to beat Patriots
Bill O'Brien finally beats his old boss as the Texans knock out the Patriots in Houston
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game