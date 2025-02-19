PHILADELPHIA -- James Bradberry didn't play a snap all season. He's a Super Bowl champion regardless.

Placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury after roster cutdown day at the end of training camp, the chances were slim Bradberry was going to return. He was buried on the depth chart at cornerback and tried to play safety, making the roster before the injury derailed this season.

How did Bradberry bide his time? The former All-Pro cornerback helped out the secondary as a de facto coach. Bradberry played a role in the success of rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean's, using his knowledge from his decade of NFL experience and passing along that information to them.

Bradberry may have found his next career after his playing days are over.

"I have thought about coaching, but I know those guys put in a lot of hours," Bradberry said. "That's a whole another adjustment as a player. It's one thing to put in the hours as a player, and then get on the field, reap the benefits and the awards from all the hard work that you put in.

"I mean, I thought about coaching a little bit. We'll see."

Bradberry's days with the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be numbered. He's in the final year of a three-year, $38 million extension signed after the 2022 season and the Eagles have their cornerback situation set with Mitchell on the outside and DeJean in the slot. Darius Slay's future is still up in the air, but there's no room for Bradberry past this season -- as a player anyway.

The Eagles would save $4.724 million in cap space if they designate Bradberry as a post-June 1 cut, which may be the way they move on. Bradberry knows the franchise is in good hands with Mitchell and DeJean after spending time helping them out this year.

"I could tell by the way they were digesting the information that they were given, they were applying it the next day," Bradberry said. "They were gonna be able to make quick adjustments throughout the year, and throughout the season you saw the plays that they made and it all came together in the Super Bowl."

Jalen Hurts first $50 million QB to win Super Bowl; credit Eagles for fielding champion with rising salary cap Jeff Kerr

Bradberry was the bulk of the jokes for the Kansas City Chiefs after their victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, specifically JuJu Smith-Schuster, who used a social media post to mock him regarding the hold that set the Chiefs up to kick the winning field goal in that game.

Bradberry's career hasn't been the same since that controversial hold, but his character always remained. He took the high road when given the chance to seek vengeance after Kansas City.

"I think it was ultimately satisfying just to get a Super Bowl ring," Bradberry said. "At the end of the day, it was cool to beat the Chiefs. They are one of the better teams in the league, but fortunately we were the best team in the league this year.

"I know those guys are gonna go on and do remarkable things as the years go on."

No matter what happens to Bradberry over the next few weeks, he has his Super Bowl ring with the Eagles. Just like he wanted to accomplish when he signed with Philadelphia three years ago.

"I can always say I'm a Super Bowl champion," Bradberry said. "I'm a part of it."