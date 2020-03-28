James Bradberry says Giants 'came out of nowhere' to make offer, but admits he didn't talk to Dave Gettleman

James Bradberry didn't expect to land with the New York Giants when free agency started, even though there were a lot of dots that connected him to New York. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman drafted Bradberry when he was Carolina Panthers GM in 2016, and Gettleman has brought plenty of former Panthers players to the Giants before.

Bradberry swears the Giants weren't even on his list. Not until Gettleman and the Giants camp contacted him.

"(Gettleman) reached out to my agent," Bradberry said Friday on his introductory conference call with Giants reporters, via a Giants press release. "I didn't even talk to Gettleman. They came out of nowhere to make an offer. I didn't expect them to come and make an offer."

A second-round pick of the Panthers in 2016, Bradberry had 279 tackles, 47 passes defensed, eight interceptions and three sacks in four seasons with the team. Bradberry started all 60 games with the team, improving his coverage skills each season.

Opposing quarterbacks last season completed just 59.8% of their passes targeting Bradberry, who gave up 11.1 yards per completion, one touchdown and allowed just a 70.1 passer rating. There's a reason Bradberry earned a three-year, $45 million deal, making him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

It doesn't really matter if Gettleman reached out to Bradberry; he didn't have to sell the cornerback to New York.

"He already knew the type of guy I was, and I already knew the type of guy he was," Bradberry said. "I already knew what type of organization he was trying to build over there in New York. I knew it was nothing but positive."

The Giants expect Bradberry to be a good player but also a leader in a locker room that has won just 12 games over the past three seasons. New York wants to build a winning culture, with Bradberry leading the charge.

"Dave saw me close and personal my first year and then after that he saw me from afar," Bradberry said. "After that, I think he saw me improve each and every year. In order to improve you got to be able to take knowledge and apply it on the field. That's what I want to do for the younger guys. I want to give them knowledge and hopefully they can apply it on the field."