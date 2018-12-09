James Conner could return from injured ankle as soon as Steelers' Week 15 game vs. Patriots
The Steelers view Conner's injury as week-to-week
The Steelers believe that star running back James Conner could be back as soon as Week 15 after injuring his ankle in a loss to the Chargers last week. Conner has become a centerpiece of the Pittsburgh offense, with Le'Veon Bell skipping the entire season in a contract dispute, and quickly earned the trust of teammates and coaches.
Coach Mike Tomlin quickly ruled Conner out for this weekend's trip to Oakland, but the Steelers do not anticipate that being the case again next week, sources said. They truly view the injury as week-to-week, and will likely wait to see how much Conner can do in practice on Wednesday and Thursday next week before deciding on his status for Week 15.
(Stream all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)
The Steelers suddenly find themselves in a battle for the AFC North lead, after successive losses to the Broncos and Chargers, coupled with a three-game winning streak by the Ravens. They will go with a running back-by-committee approach until Conner returns. With another weekend of rest and treatment, his absence might not be too long, and regardless, at this point there is no sense that he is facing a prolonged recovery.
The Steelers will play host to the Patriots in Week 15, before finishing the regular season at the Saints and then home for the Bengals.
Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Race for 2019 NFL No. 1 pick: Raiders
What if Jon Gruden sticks with Derek Carr? Which draft-eligible players could help the most...
-
Tips: Miami a tough test for Patriots
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 14 slate
-
Week 14 best bets: Seahawks top Vikings
Best bets include the Bears shocking the Rams and the Seahawks beating the Vikings
-
Prisco's Week 14 picks: Rams over Bears
Prisco reveals his picks for Week 14, including the Ravens keeping it close against Chiefs
-
Best bets: 49ers cover as home underdog
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 14 of the NFL season
-
La Canfora's Best Bets: Giants top Skins
La Canfora says sinking Washington will have no home-field advantage to speak of