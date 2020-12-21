An AFC North title is on the line for the Steelers as they take on the Bengals on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 15. All Pittsburgh needs to do is win and it will clinch the division crown. As the Steelers attempt to do that, however, they will be a bit shorthanded in the backfield. In the hours leading up to this contest, the club announced that they are downgrading running back James Conner to out for this primetime matchup. The veteran was officially listed as questionable with a quad injury. Conner missed Pittsburgh's first practice of the week on Thursday and was limited on both Friday and Saturday before initially receiving that questionable tag.

Through 11 games played this season for the Steelers, Conner has totaled 663 yards on the ground and five touchdowns. He's also been a factor in the passing game, catching 25 of his 30 targets for 145 yards.

For this matchup in Cincy, Pittsburgh will look to Benny Snell to pick up that production as he gets the starting nod in place of Conner. This will be Snell's third start of the season. In his prior two games as the Steelers' feature back, the third-year pro has totaled 65 yards on 2.71 yards per carry and caught five of his seven targets for 38 yards.

Snell does get a rather soft landing spot as the Bengals don't particularly have the strongest run defense. Coming into Week 15, Zac Taylor's defense is allowing 131.7 yards per game on the ground on 4.6 yards per carry.