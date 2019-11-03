James Conner reportedly won't play vs. Colts, Jaylen Samuels to get majority of Steelers carries

James Conner's injured shoulder will keep him out of the Pittsburgh Steelers home game against the Colts, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Conner, the Steelers' veteran running back, sustained the injury near the end of Pittsburgh's Week 8 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Conner was named the AFC's Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 145 yards and a score in the Steelers' 28-14 victory.

Conner isn't the only Pittsburgh running back that will be out for Sunday's game. Rookie running back Benny Snell, who has rushed for 118 yards on 28 carries through seven games, is also inactive after sustaining an injury against the Dolphins. With Conner and Samuels out, second year running back Jaylen Samuels, who has missed the Steelers' last two games after sustaining a knee injury in the team's Week 5 loss to the Ravens, is expected to get the majority of carries. Samuels has amassed 133 yards and a touchdown on 31 total touches this season.

Trey Edmunds, the older brother of Pittsburgh strong safety Terrell Edmunds, is the Steelers' other healthy running back entering Sunday's game. Edmunds, a former member of the Saints who has spent most of the season on the Steelers' practice squad, has just one rushing attempt under his belt this season.

The Steelers will face a Colts defense that has allowed the 20th most rushing yards in football through eight weeks. They are also 26th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (4.8).