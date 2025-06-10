Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is in attendance at the team's mandatory minicamp despite an ongoing dispute over a new contract Cook, the Bills' leading rusher in each of the past two seasons, skipped Organized Team Activities throughout the spring and is reportedly unhappy about his situation in seeking a new deal.

Cook, whose 16 rushing touchdowns during the regular season tied him with Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs for the most in the league, is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025 and has hinted on his Instagram account that he is seeking $15 million per year in a new deal.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Cook explained that his motivations in attending mandatory minicamp were largely financial considering he would have been subject to fines if he hadn't. "I like my money. I do, I definitely do," Cook said. "That's why I'm here."

Cook was reportedly a full participant in practice and told reporters that he planned to be at training camp in July, but was noncommittal on questions regarding his contract or potentially holding in until a new deal is done.

"I'm here to work hard, and however it takes care of itself it's gonna take care of itself," Cook said.

Cook has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, running for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago while also adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver. In 49 games total to start his career, Cook has 2,638 yards rushing with 20 touchdowns and 97 receptions for 883 yards with seven touchdowns.

Cook was a 2022 second-round NFL Draft pick out of Georgia.