Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension with the franchise, which includes $30 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and multiple reports. Cook attended mandatory mini camp earlier this summer and decided to end his "hold-in" on Tuesday as a full participant in practice this preseason.

"James could only envision himself as a Buffalo Bill," Cook's agent, Zac Hiller of LAA, told ESPN. "We are extremely thankful to the entire Bills organization and glad we could make that happen."

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters earlier this week that "things have changed" regarding his running back and was hopeful a resolution was coming.

"I would say that things have changed. And yes, we have had conversations with James. Good conversations that I've mentioned before," McDermott said. "The information that we're getting is that he is moving towards practicing."

Cook led the Bills in rushing last season with 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns as one of the go-to weapons out of the backfield alongside MVP-candidate Josh Allen. Cook's rushing touchdowns total matched league leaders Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs in the category. He was a featured option on third down and developed into a pass-catch threat from his position after finishing with 32 catches for 258 yards and two scores.

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension last week that includes $23 million guaranteed, so Cook's deal is just above that threshold.

🏈 Highest-paid running backs in NFL

Team Player Average Annual Value PHI Saquon Barkley $20.6M SF Christian McCaffrey $19.0M BAL Derrick Henry $15.0M IND Jonathan Taylor $14.0M NO Alvin Kamara $12.3M GB Josh Jacobs $12.0M BUF James Cook $12.0M

Cook said during a podcast appearance earlier this offseason that he simply "want to get what I deserve" and previously mentioned during a live video on Instagram that he wanted $15 million per season.

"I just feel like we're deserving of it. Like, why not? We work all of our life to get paid. Feed me the big bucks," Cook said. "I want to go chase the highest of the highest and I'm going to keep doing it."

Bills general manager Brandon Beane previously stressed Cook's value to Buffalo's offense during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

"James is a good player for us. He has the ability to be a mismatch player. He can play all three downs," Beane said. "He helped our offense do a lot of great things and we would love to keep James here long term."

Cook's 19 rushing touchdowns last season -- including playoffs -- were the most in franchise history.