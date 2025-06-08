Buffalo Bills running back James Cook already skipped OTAs and may not attend mandatory minicamp amid an ongoing contract dispute. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Cook is "unhappy" with his situation and "disconnected" himself from the team and the city of Buffalo ahead of the 2025 season.

In fact, Cook has even put his home on the market.

"I don't think we'll be seeing him in Buffalo anytime soon," Schefter said on his recent podcast episode. "Again, the start of training camp will be the next critical moment. If they don't have a deal done there or by then, does James Cook show up for training camp? Does he risk the penalties that come along in the collective bargaining agreement if he doesn't show up?"

Cook led the Bills in rushing last season with 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns as one of the go-to weapons out of the backfield alongside MVP-candidate Josh Allen. Cook's rushing touchdowns total matched league leaders Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs in the category. He was a featured option on third down and developed into a pass-catch threat from his position after finishing with 32 catches for 258 yards and two scores.

"I don't believe that these two sides are anywhere close to a deal at this point in time," Schefter said. "And as we enter a critical season for the Buffalo Bills, James Cook is one of the more important players there. With a deal not on the horizon, that looms as a little storm cloud over the promising season that's ahead for the Buffalo Bills... I don't think the two sides are close now and I think this is going to take some time to figure out."

Cook said during a podcast appearance earlier this offseason that he simply "want to get what I deserve" and previously mentioned during a live video on Instagram that he wants $15 million per season.

"I just feel like we're deserving of it. Like, why not? We work all of our life to get paid. Feed me the big bucks," Cook said. "I want to go chase the highest of the highest and I'm going to keep doing it."

Bills general manager Brandon Beane stressed Cook's value to Buffalo's offense during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

"James is a good player for us. He has the ability to be a mismatch player. He can play all three downs," Beane said. "He helped our offense do a lot of great things and we would love to keep James here long term."