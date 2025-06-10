Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is in attendance at the team's mandatory minicamp despite an ongoing dispute over a new contract, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Cook, the Bills' leading rusher in each of the past two seasons, skipped Organized Team Activities throughout the spring and is reportedly unhappy about his situation in seeking a new deal.

Cook, whose 16 rushing touchdowns during the regular season tied him with Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs for the most in the league, enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2025 and has hinted on his Instagram account that he is seeking $15 million per year in a new deal. During a podcast appearance earlier this offseason, Cook had stated that he wants to get what he feels like he deserves in a new contract since becoming the focal point of Bills' rushing attack.

"I just feel like we're deserving of it. Like, why not? We work all of our life to get paid. Feed me the big bucks," Cook said. "I want to go chase the highest of the highest and I'm going to keep doing it."

Cook has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, running for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago while also adding 32 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver. In 49 games total to start his career, Cook has 2,638 yards rushing with 20 touchdowns and 97 receptions for 883 yards with seven touchdowns.

Cook was a 2022 second-round NFL Draft pick out of Georgia.