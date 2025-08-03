The James Cook contract situation took an interesting turn when the Buffalo Bills starting running back didn't participate in mandatory practice. Cook was present at practice, but as he searches for a lucrative extension, he remained a spectator. When asked why he didn't participate, Cook said, "Oh, nothing. Business."

Cook fielded other questions, including if he was holding in and if he would practice on Monday and he continued to reply, "Business."

The 2024 co-leader for rushing touchdowns also said, "just business," a clear theme to his answers, when asked if he was unhappy with recent negotiations.

In return, Buffalo leadership also offered no commentary on Cook.

Cook spent the practice on the field and some of it alongside the injured players on an exercise bike, but was not on coach Sean McDermott's list of nonparticipants due to injury. The Pro Bowler didn't attend OTAs earlier this offseason and said he would attend mandatory team events, explaining that he didn't want to face fines. He attended minicamp and participated in the first eight practices of training camp, but clearly his approach changed.

The 25-year-old holds back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons as evidence of his value toward a new contract. He previously hinted on Instagram that he seeks $15 million per year in a new deal. He didn't rule out a new contract happening with a team other than the Bills, saying he will "never" give up, adding, "I deserve what I want. ... It's gonna get done, wherever it happens at."