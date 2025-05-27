The Buffalo Bills began OTAs Tuesday, and according to reports, every player was in attendance except one — James Cook. The star running back awaits a contract extension, and while OTAs are voluntary, he may be taking his negotiating tactics to the next level.

Cook made his second straight Pro Bowl in 2024 after rushing for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns. Those 16 trips to the end zone tied Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs for the most rushing touchdowns in the regular season. Cook also caught 32 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

When it comes to what Cook is looking for in a new contract, he said during a podcast appearance earlier this offseason that, "I just want to get what I deserve." Cook previously hinted while live on Instagram that seeks $15 million per year.

"I just feel like we're deserving of it. Like, why not? We work all of our life to get paid. Feed me the big bucks," Cook said. "I want to go chase the highest of the highest and I'm going to keep doing it."

Just three running backs make at least $15 million per year: Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million per year), Christian McCaffrey ($19 million per year) and Henry, following the two-year, $30 million extension he signed recently ($15 million per year). According to Spotrac's market value tool, Cook is in line to sign a four-year, $40,838,096 extension that carries an AAV of $10.2 million. That average would make him the No. 7 highest-paid running back in the NFL. Cook is technically under contract for one more season, and set to make $5,346,000 in 2025.

How much the Bills are willing to pay Cook is a good question, as his snap rate actually went down from 2023 (55%) to 2024 (48%). Ty Johnson averaged a career-high 8.4 yards per touch, while the rookie Ray Davis racked up 631 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns in his first NFL season. Still, Bills general manager Brandon Beane understands how important Cook has been for his offense over the past two seasons.

"James is a good player for us. He has the ability to be a mismatch player. He can play all three downs," Beane said at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. "He helped our offense do a lot of great things and we would love to keep James here long term."