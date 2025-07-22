Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is still in search of a contract extension, but that will not stop him from reporting to training camp, according to NFL Media.

"It remains to be seen how involved he'll be on the field," Tom Pelissero reports. "Cook took part in June minicamp and wants to win a Super Bowl in Buffalo. ... He still expects a new deal."

As Cook enters his fourth NFL season, the final year of his rookie deal, he is eligible for a new contract. He is set to make $5.271 million as a base salary in 2025. He previously hinted on social media that he seeks a deal worth $15 million per year.

The two-time Pro Bowler skipped out on OTAs but attended mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason, with his reasoning being, "I like my money."

Cook led the team in rushing yards in the 2024 and 2023 regular seasons, with more than 1,000 yards rushing both years. In 2024, he scored 21 total touchdowns, including 16 rushing scores, which tied for the league's best, as well as 1,009 yards on the ground, 32 receptions and two touchdowns in the air during the regular season. He added three rushing touchdowns in the playoffs.

In his career, he has 2,638 yards rushing, 20 touchdowns on the ground, 97 receptions for 883 yards and seven touchdowns in the air in 49 games, 29 being starts.

Buffalo drafted Cook with the 63rd overall pick in 2022. He has two Pro Bowls to his name. Cook won a national title at Georgia, where he compiled 2,233 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns. Cook was a 247Sports four-star recruit from Miami (Fla.) Northwestern.