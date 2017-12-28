James Harrison: Bill Belichick 'has not asked me one thing' about the Steelers
Considering Belichick's comments on the subject, that's not a surprise
The New England Patriots made one of the more interesting moves of the 2017 season earlier this week, signing longtime Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison a few days after he was released by Pittsburgh. Because the Pats and Steelers stand a pretty good shot of playing each other in the AFC title game (they're the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the AFC as of this writing), it appeared to many that at least part of the motivation for the signing was for Bill Belichick to get Harrison to spill some of the Steelers' state secrets in order to give New England an edge in a potential rematch.
According to Harrison, though, that doesn't seem to be the case. Harrison told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Belichick "has not asked me one thing" about the Steelers. Considering what Belichick himself had to say about the Harrison signing as it relates to a potential rematch with Pittsburgh, that shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise.
And anyway, it's not like Belichick (and Tom Brady) hasn't faced the Steelers about a million times over the years. If there's anyone who perfectly understands what the Steelers want to do, when they want to do it, and how they want to do it, it's Belichick. That's why New England is 11-3 against Pittsburgh (including playoffs) since Brady became the team's starter back in 2001.
Instead, the Pats likely brought Harrison in for an actual football reason: their pass-rush just isn't good enough, and there's nothing Harrison does better than get after the quarterback.
