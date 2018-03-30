James Harrison, Odell Beckham Jr. comment on Le'Veon Bell's 'villain' Instagram post

On Thursday night, Le'Veon Bell seemed to be going through some things. Amid ongoing contract negotiations with the Steelers, Bell posted on Instagram, saying "it's so hard to be a hero in a city that paints [you] out to be the villain.." Bell has been with the Steelers since 2013, putting up 5,336 rushing yards and 2,660 yards receiving in that span.

Apparently, Bell isn't the only one whose fans just don't get it. A few high-profile people know how Bell feels, namely Odell Beckham Jr. and, perhaps more personally, James Harrison. Of course, the comment sections of these types of posts are always worth looking at, with fans becoming players' best friends or offering career advice. But Beckham and Harrison had some pointed comments.

/u/austinalexan

Beckham is currently the subject of trade rumors, namely to the Rams, as he goes through his own contract negotiation with the Giants amid some controversy. Harrison apparently felt so slighted by his final tenure with the Steelers, in which he didn't see the snaps he was promised before being released before the playoffs, that he went on to play with the Patriots to end the season. With that in mind, these comments are a lot funnier, from Beckham's WHOOOO to Harrison's apparent indictment of Pittsburgh.

There are conflicting reports on Harrison's time with the Steelers, but it's hard to say that the city as a whole vilified him. Harrison arguably built up a lifetime of goodwill after his famous pick-six against the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. But hey, Harrison got to play in a Super Bowl this year, so more power to him.

Bell's negotiations don't have an end in sight, but the Steelers surely hope they can lock the star running back soon. Both parties are clearly frustrated, but Bell can take solace in the fact that if the Steelers don't pay him, someone else will.