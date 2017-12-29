James Harrison posts comment on Instagram about his release from Steelers

After spending the last few days getting dragged by various Steelers for "forcing" his way out of Pittsburgh, James Harrison made a post on Instagram on Friday to give his side of what happened. Harrison has been up front about asking for his release -- indeed, he has said he asked for a release multiple times, but fans and teammates alike are not thrilled with Harrison signing with the Patriots, the Steelers' biggest competition in the AFC.

Harrison said in a caption that the post would be his only comment.

This will be my only comment. A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:32am PST

Harrison hasn't been shy about being frustrated with his role this year. Although he'll always be a Steelers legend -- thanks in no small part to his famous pick-six against the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII -- it's very a much a "what have you done for me lately" league. Fans mostly seem to be upset about where Harrison went, but the Patriots definitely made sense for him.

When T.J. Watt was asked about Harrison's comments and told that he was named in the post, Watt declined to comment on Harrison.

Harrison said prior to the season that he wanted to contribute, but seemed to recognize that Watt was the heir apparent as far as Pittsburgh pass rushers go. But Harrison played only 4.37 percent of defensive snaps for the Steelers this year, which was not what he had in mind. This post seems to reflect that. However, one thing we know about Bill Belichick: If there isn't a place for Harrison on the field, he isn't going to make one.