James Harrison shoots down reports of tension between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick

If there's any tension between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, former Patriots linebacker James Harrison didn't see it during his six-week stint with the team last season.

Less than two weeks after Harrison signed with the Patriots in late December, ESPN dropped a bombshell report that suggested tensions between Brady and Belichick were at an all-time high. If that was actually the case, Harrison definitely didn't notice.

During an interview on FS1's "Undisputed" this week, the former Steelers linebacker said he didn't see any problems between Brady and Belichick even though he went into New England looking for them.

"All these stories that came out, like all of this friction and stuff, I honestly believe that it's made up," Harrison said "I came in there looking, I'm like, 'I'm about to see what's going on. They got trouble too, just like everybody else, right?' I get in there and I see nothing."

According to Harrison, it was business as usual for Brady and Belichick, who were both preparing for a playoff run that would eventually end with a loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

"They were interacting, they were talking, I don't see any friction," Harrison said. "I believe they just make up these stories to pull the team tighter and closer together, because that's really all it does."

Harrison actually went into New England expecting to hate Brady, but that didn't happen.

"To be honest with you, I wanted to hate this dude," Harrison said. "The whole time I am playing in Pittsburgh, I am like, 'I hate Brady.' Everyone is like, 'Oh he's such a great guy, he's such a nice guy.' We got LeGarrette [Blount], he came over and I was like, 'What's up with Tom Brady?' He was like, 'All man, he's a great guy' and I was like, 'Stop lying to me.' As soon as I get there, who is the first person I see, smiling, happy face?"

At first, Harrison thought Brady was putting on an act, before he realized the Patriots quarterback was actually being genuine.

"I'm like, 'He's just doing this because he's got to do this, right? He's just faking,'" Harrison said. "You watch how he moves in the locker room, how he communicates with guys -- with different guys, guys who have been there forever, guys who are just getting there -- and he's a great guy. He's the ultimate teammate."

Although Brady skipped out on Patriots' OTAs this year, Harrison doesn't believe that had anything to do with the quarterback's feelings toward Belichick or the team. According to Harrison, Brady likely just skipped out on the practice sessions so he could spend time with his family.

"I believe he's getting older," Harrison said. "He wants to spend more time with his kids. I think he's seeing the end of the road coming and right now, he feels like he can get the things done that he needs done and still get to spend more time with his kids."

Brady has said he wants to play until he's 45, but Harrison doesn't see that happening.

"His method seems to work. Two, three years," Harrison said, when asked how much longer he thought Brady could play.

You can also see Harrison's entire interview below.