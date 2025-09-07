Less than a day before the NFL season enters full swing, the Detroit Lions have locked down wide receiver Jameson Williams with a three-year extension. The 2022 first-round selection agreed to a three-year extension reportedly worth up to $83 million, according to ESPN.

Williams has been an increasingly important part of the Lions offense season after season. After playing in just six games during his rookie season in 2022, Williams played in 12 games in 2023, picking up 24 catches on 42 targets for 354 yards and two touchdowns. He was under contract through the 2026 season prior to signing his extension.

Williams broke out as a true first-round talent last season when he caught 58 passes for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran for 61 yards on the ground and a touchdown during the team's Divisional Round loss to the Commanders.

Williams joins Amon-Ra St. Brown as recent Lions wide receivers to receive big extensions of late. St. Brown agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract prior to the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Lions are all-in on their current roster and enter the season with the sixth best odds to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings. Detroit currently sits at +1400 to raise the Lombardi trophy at the end of the season.

The Lions get their season underway against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Detroit is +110 to win its first game of the season.