Jameson Williams is expected to be an impact wide receiver in this draft, no matter where he ends up. A torn ACL in the national championship game hindered Williams becoming a lock in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft, though he very well might end up there anyway.

Where Williams goes in the first round is one of the biggest mysteries of the draft, as teams will certainly be trying to trade up for him based on how far he falls. The Kansas City Chiefs, who have picks No. 29 and No. 30 in this draft, could be primed to move up to select Williams with their draft capital (league-high 12 picks, including four in the top 62).

If Williams does end up in Kansas City, he certainly wouldn't mind playing with Patrick Mahomes to start his career.

"The main reason (in playing for the Chiefs) is I would be close to home," Williams, a St. Louis native, said at the draft this week, via KSHB 41 in Kansas City. "(Pat's) a great quarterback and I love his game. He can help me and I can help him. We probably could be the greatest duo ever."

What Williams brings to the table can't be ignored when evaluating draft prospects as 1,329 of Williams' 1,561 receiving yards came when he was deemed open (per Pro Football Focus). He ranked fourth in the nation by averaging 9.3 yards after the reception. Williams can get open and create a big play once he gets the ball in his hands, evidenced by his nine catches of 50-plus yards last year -- which tied Ja'Marr Chase for the most by a player in an FBS season.

The Chiefs have revamped the wide receiver position with the signing of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason, and trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a boatload of draft picks. Adding that big-play receiver is what Kansas City needs to complete the revamp. Williams could be the player who helps keep the Chiefs' high-octane offense the most explosive in the AFC.