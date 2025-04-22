The days leading up to the draft may as well be titled "Smokescreen Season," what with all of the reports coming out that may or may not be true about each NFL team's draft plans. But when it comes to the Detroit Lions and wideout Jameson Williams, it appears that there may be something to the rumblings about a possible breakup between the two parties.

Williams has apparently unfollowed the Lions on social media, an act that is often one of the first steps in an eventual breakup between athlete and team. Williams has also posted "Stay sucka free" on social media, yet another possible sign that something is going on between himself and the Lions.

There is reportedly a belief in some NFL circles that the Lions could trade Williams, a former first-round pick who is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Speaking of his contract, the Lions need to decide by May 1 if they are picking up Williams' fifth-year option, which is one of the things that is surely driving the trade rumors.

It's safe to say that the Lions would get something decent in return for Williams, who enjoyed a breakout 2024 season that saw him set career highs with 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging a whopping 17.3 yards per catch. Williams, based on last year's production, appears to be a player on the rise as he enters his fourth season as a pro.

If the Lions do trade him, here are five logical landing spots for Williams.

This makes a ton of sense except for the fact that the Lions and Bears share a division, so it's hard to envision Detroit trading anyone -- much less a talented wideout like Williams -- to a division rival. But if the Lions were willing to do this, there aren't many teams that make more sense for Williams than Chicago.

Williams' old offensive coordinator is new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who clearly knows how to utilize Williams' strengths. The Bears did make some additions to their receivers room via free agency (most notably signing former Commanders slot receiver Olamide Zaccheaus), but they could use more reinforcements in an effort to bring out the best in second-year QB Caleb Williams.

Las Vegas needs a receiver, so adding Williams would make a lot of sense for Pete Carroll's team. Williams would be another new weapon for a Raiders offense that traded for QB Geno Smith this offseason and is also expected to add Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft. Las Vegas has more work to do as far as building their offense, but adding Williams and Jeanty over the next week would certainly be a good start.

A lot of mocks have the Cowboys using the No. 1 overall pick to select Texas receiver Matthew Golden. But if they are about to acquire Williams, Dallas could instead use that pick to address either cornerback or the offensive line, two other positions that need help. On paper, Williams would be a nice complement to CeeDee Lamb, similar to how he complemented Lions All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2024.

Another receiver-needy team that has been linked to drafting a receiver in the first round in numerous mock drafts. Similar to the Cowboys, adding Williams would give New Orleans the luxury to select a player at a different position in the first round. For the Saints, that player could be quarterback Shedeur Sanders if he were to fall to them with the ninth overall pick.

Marvin Harrison Jr. had a solid rookie season, but it's safe to say that his production last year was hampered by the fact that he didn't have much help around him in the passing game sans tight end Trey McBride. If he was brought to Arizona, Williams would help open things up for both Harrison and McBride. He would also probably do wonders for Kyler Murray, who is still trying to crack the upper echelon when it comes to being considered an elite QB.