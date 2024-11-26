Jameson Williams will not face charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office stemming from an Oct. 8 traffic stop, according to CBS Detroit. This comes after an investigation into the Detroit Lions wide receiver for carrying a concealed weapon.

The 23-year-old and his brother were pulled over at roughly 1 a.m. on Oct. 8 after allegedly speeding and driving in an unsafe manner. During the traffic stop, Williams' brother told officers that there were two weapons inside the vehicle, a black sedan. Officers found a weapon registered to Williams on the front passenger floorboard, and a second weapon was found on the floorboard behind the driver's seat. Williams' brother is said to have shown authorities his Concealed Pistol License along with his driver's license, proof of insurance, and registration.

Williams was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon but later released at the scene. His brother was issued a traffic citation.

Below is the full statement from Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on the decision not to charge Williams, as obtained by CBS Detroit.

"We have looked at this case thoroughly and objectively. We did not consider that Mr. Williams is a Detroit professional athlete in our decision making. We have charged Detroit area athletes before and would not have hesitated to do so again if the facts of this case could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. When it comes to charging decisions, we do not take into consideration who the potential defendant is, how much power and influence they have, or how beloved they may be. We deal with the facts and the law only. "While no case has identical facts, we can look at similar facts, if possible, to aid us in our decision making. We really could not recall any case that had facts that mirrored this case. Every case is fact specific. As always, we apply the alleged facts to the existing law. And the applicable law and its accompanying legislative history is far from clear. "We had a team of experienced lawyers look at this case - as we often do - especially when the law is unclear or unsettled. We all agreed that this decision is the right and just one. And I am personally certain that the right decision has been made with these specific and unique set of facts. "The CPL holder here was the driver and had care, custody, and control of the car. Guidance is needed for the future on how many weapons can a valid CPL say that they have control over? Despite all of this, if Mr. Williams had the gun on his person, he would have been charged. "I urge the legislature to immediately look closely at this law so that the prosecutors in Michigan can have steady and meaningful guidance in the future."

Williams is playing in his third season in the NFL after being the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Alabama. The 23-year-old is currently in the middle of a career year, already registering career highs in receptions (29, receiving yards (602), and touchdowns (four). Williams has, however, found himself in the crosshairs of the league office, already serving multiple suspensions, including a two-game ban this season after violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.