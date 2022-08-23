Jamey Rootes, the first team president in Houston Texans franchise history, has died. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, announced the news in a Facebook post on Monday. He was 56.

"Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with mental health issues, Jamey Rootes passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas," the post read. "Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former President of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021. Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic, and philanthropic work."

Rootes, who was hired by Texas founder and former owner Bob McNair, spent two decides with the club, where he was responsible for overseeing its business operations.

"We are heartbroken to learn that former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes has passed away," the Texans wrote in a statement. "For two decades, Jamey led our business operations with an unwavering commitment to Houston and the Houston Texans. We are grateful for his steadfast leadership and immeasurable contributions to our team. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Jamey's wife, Melissa, and their two children during this extremely difficult time."