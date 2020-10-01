The New York Jets will be getting a much-needed boost to their offense on Thursday night when they host the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) is expected to play in the Week 4 opener. Crowder, who has missed the past two games due to that hamstring injury, will not be 100%, per Pelissero, but the 27-year-old receiver will give it a go.

Crowder was stellar in New York's Week 1 loss to the Bills, catching seven of his 13 targets from Sam Darnold for 155 yards and a touchdown. He originally signed with New York back in 2019 after a four-year stint in Washington and proved to be a key safety valve for Darnold in the passing game. Last season, Crowder was targeted 122 times and turned that into 78 receptions for 833 yards and six touchdowns.

This return is well-timed as New York has been decimated by injuries to key areas on the offensive side of the ball. At receiver, Breshad Perriman (ankle) has already been ruled out for this contest, while Chris Hogan (ribs, knee) is questionable. Of course, star running back Le'Veon Bell has also been sidelined after landing on IR due to a hamstring injury.

As for the offensive line, Pelissero reports that rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) isn't expected to start tonight, but will likely dress for the game in case of an emergency. While this is merely a baby step to his actual return, the first-rounder seems well on his way to getting back into the rotation, which means there will be be even more help on the horizon for Darnold.