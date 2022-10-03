The Bills rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday, but it came at a price. Veteran wideout Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle in the win and is now out indefinitely, according to the NFL Network. Crowder was carted out of the game with an air cat wrapped around his left leg and is now undergoing more tests to see if what other damage he may have suffered along with the broken ankle.

Crowder signed a one-year deal with the Bills this offseason as an option for Josh Allen in the slot. Before landing in Buffalo, the 29-year-old spent the previous three seasons in New York with the Jets and further back began his career with Washington. Last year, he caught 51 passes for 447 yards and two touchdowns. Through four games, Crowder hauled in six of his 13 targets for 60 yards, while largely playing behind Isaiah McKenzie, who also left this game due to a head injury.

Jamison Crowder BUF • WR • 80 TAR 13 REC 6 REC YDs 60 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

With Crowder sidelined indefinitely and McKenzie in concussion protocol, the slot does become a position of need for Buffalo. The receiver position in general has grown a little thin for the Bills as Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Jake Kumerow, and rookie Khalil Shakir are the other wideouts on the active roster. Kumerow did not play on Sunday due to a high ankle sprain in Week 3.

Given how thin they've become, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Buffalo look to add at the receiver spot over the next few days/weeks.