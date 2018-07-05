Janoris Jenkins breaks silence after body of family friend was found in his home

The Giants' Janoris Jenkins said he had been collaborating on music production with Roosevelt Rene, whose body was found in Jenkins' home. Jenkins' brother, William H. Jenkins, was charged with aggravated manslaughter. USATSI

Janoris Jenkins was in Florida when the body of family friend Roosevelt Rene was found in his New Jersey home last week. Jenkins' brother was charged with aggravated manslaughter.

On Thursday, the Giants cornerback commented publicly about the incident for the first time.

"With Regret and sadness I wish to inform the fans, and the public a good friend of mine Roosevelt Rene a.k.a Trypps Beats was found dead at my place of residence," Jenkins wrote in an Instagram post.

Rene, 25, was a hip-hop producer.

"Trypps was a good friend and we were collaborating on music production together. It truly hurts my heart to know he passed away. ... As this is an ongoing incident, I cannot answer any questions related to the investigation. I am praying for Roosevelt and his family."

A cause of death was not immediately announced, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported last Tuesday that "police are investigating a possible strangulation/suffocation." And ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that police have opened a homicide investigation. By last Wednesday, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey announced that Jenkins' brother, William H. Jenkins, has been charged in connection with the killing.

According to the New York Post, both Rene and William Jenkins had been staying at Janoris Jenkins' New Jersey home.