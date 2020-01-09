Janoris Jenkins hopes to remain with Saints in 2020, but readily admits 'business is business'

Unlike with his previous employer, Janoris Jenkins would like to stay put. Released from the New York Giants in December in a move the veteran cornerback labeled the "best news ever", Jenkins was sent packing following the use of a slur toward a critic on Twitter, and then refusing to take ownership of what he did. He'd go on to do so, sort of, following his release from the Giants, and he'd soon find himself claimed off waivers by the New Orleans Saints.

The 31-year-old joined a Saints club primed for a deep playoff run, that was until Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings marched into Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Wild-Card Weekend and handed them a gutting 26-20 upset in overtime. With the season now wrapped, Jenkins is reflecting on the abrupt end to his first trip to the postseason since 2016.

"It was tough," Jenkins said, via NOLA.com. "It hurt me, I can't front. We're going to come back next year and hopefully make it back and do better than we did this year."

Jenkins' phrasing denotes the tone of a player not looking to head out of town on the first thing smoking -- much unlike the back end of his career with the Giants -- but instead would like to remain in The Boot for 2020.

"That's my plan," Jenkins said. "I'd love to see that."

He also understands it's not completely his decision, though.

"Business is business," he admitted. "They control what goes on. I'm just happy to be here and hope I can stay."

It bodes well for Jenkins that his fifth interception of the season came while wearing a Saints uniform, and his performance in shadowing wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the wild-card exit was admirable, which all lead head coach Sean Payton -- who previously doubled down on his decision to claim Jenkins in the midst of controversy -- to continue heaping praise in Jenkins' direction.

"I thought he did well," Payton said. "He's a real good foot athlete. He's smart. He came in and competed.

"Obviously he was in great shape, but I was encouraged and impressed."

The love is certainly mutual, with Jenkins noting just how different the air is within the Saints organization.

"You could tell there is a lot of love around the building and they are focused on winning," he said. "You have a lot of leaders in here, [and] everybody is self motivated and everybody loves to play football. You can tell by the way they act and how they approach things."

Football romance aside, like Jenkins said, business is business, and there's much to figure out for both sides on that front. The veteran is set to hit the Saints salary cap for $11.25 million in 2020 if he's retained as-is, but that number can be reduced with a pay reduction or an outright extension to keep him in tow for the foreseeable future. That's a hefty number for a player on the wrong side of 30, and they'll likely visit with him to see what amicable solution can be brought forth.

Otherwise, they could opt to move on, but it doesn't appear either side wants that right now. Jenkins ended the 2019 season with a career-high five interceptions and 15 pass breakups (2nd-best of his career), so he's not totally without leverage in the coming discussions.