Janoris Jenkins uses offensive tweet to attack fan during Giants practice

Janoris Jenkins believes he isn't the problem with the New York Giants, who are mired in a nine-game losing streak that seems improbable to end. Jenkins may have just become a huge part of the Giants' issues, based on his inability to stay away from social media.

Jenkins wasn't available at practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, yet found the time to attack a fan with an offensive tweet right before the start of Giants practice. Jenkins, who has had a bounce back season for the Giants, despite their pass defense allowing 7.8 yards per pass (29th in NFL) and 261.8 (26th in NFL) ... one of the worst in the league.

Fans didn't want to see Jenkins give himself credit when the team he plays for his 2-11 and the Giants defense allows 27.8 points a game (28th in NFL) and 376.3 yards a game (27th in NFL). Jenkins wasn't too pleased with the reactions from fans, using an offensive tweet to a fan that went viral on social media.

Here were the two tweets Jenkins also sent before practice, on which he displayed his season stats:

14 Pbus

4ints

50 total tackles

3 tds given up n week 3



Talk about that.. — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 11, 2019

We still haven’t given up a TD since week three. #TalkAboutThat — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 11, 2019

Cause I’m grown and I speak facts.. https://t.co/ilY3qtemtX — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 11, 2019

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur addressed the incident after practice during his weekly press conference, saying "you shouldn't be tweeting during practice."

This is the latest incident from Jenkins in the last two weeks. After a Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jenkins complained how his role was used in the Giants defense ... as defensive coordinator James Bettcher usually keeps him on one side of the field.

"You've got to use your weapons. I'm the only corner in the league that doesn't travel (with the opposing team's top wide receiver)," Jenkins said, via Charles McDonald of the New York Daily News. "It's common sense. I'm on the left side of the field all game. I get two passes thrown my way. All the top corners in the league travel. Rabbit doesn't travel anymore."

The Giants defense was again abysmal in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, allowing a 46 percent first down rate on 24 third down plays. Zach Ertz scored two touchdowns in the game, but Jenkins doesn't cover tight ends regularly ... which exonerates him from getting criticized from that game.

Jenkins has four interceptions in 13 games this season, as opposing quarterbacks are completing just 53.8 percent of his passes and have a 65.3 passer rating against him. The three touchdowns Jenkins gave up were all to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, in Week 3 of the season.

While Jenkins lets everyone on social media know that he's playing well, his behavior is becoming a serious problem for the Giants ... a team that needs a culture change. Jenkins is owed $14.75 million in 2020, but the Giants save $11.25 million if they release him this offseason as 2020 is the final year of his contract.

There's a good chance that is more likely to happen with Jenkins' actions over the past few weeks.