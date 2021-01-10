Jared Goff didn't start the Los Angeles Rams' playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks -- a game he wasn't sure he'd even play in due to being less than two weeks removed from thumb surgery. The Rams made Goff active for Saturday's game in case they needed him in an emergency situation.

That emergency came in the first quarter when starting quarterback John Wolford left the wild-card game with a neck injury, forcing Goff to manage the Rams' offense with a recovering thumb. Goff completed 9 of 19 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown (93.1 rating) in the Rams' 30-20 victory over the Seahawks -- becoming the first quarterback to complete under 50% of his passes and win a playoff game since Tom Brady during the 2016 NFL season. Brady completed just 47.4% of his passes in a divisional round win over the Houston Texans in January 2017, later leading the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl.

Goff, Brady, Russell Wilson and Tim Tebow are the only quarterbacks since 2010 to complete under 50% of their passes and win a playoff game (minimum 10 attempts), showcasing how hard of a feat it is to win in the postseason with a low completion rate. Goff's 93.1 rating is the highest for a quarterback to complete under 50% of his passes in a playoff game and win since Tebow in January 2012 (Tebow had a 125.6 rating in an overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers).

Goff has completed under 55% of his passes in four of his five career playoff games, yet has a 3-2 record in the postseason -- making his playoff success even more incredible considering his struggles (career 75.8 passer rating in the playoffs including Saturday's game). The Rams quarterback continues to defy the odds in the postseason, especially since the Rams are undefeated when leading at halftime under Sean McVay (37-0).