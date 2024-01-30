Jared Goff just wrapped up his best year with the Detroit Lions, and while the magical run ended in the NFC Championship, the Lions' new franchise quarterback made himself some money with what he accomplished in 2023.

According to NFL Media, contract extension talks with Goff are expected to ramp up this offseason. Goff has one more year remaining on his contract that includes a $21.65 million base salary in 2024, per Spotrac. The Lions reportedly had brief extension talks with their quarterback before this season.

"I've loved every second of my time here, and would love more," Goff said on Monday, per Mlive.com. "I love Dan (Campbell), I love the coaches and all my teammates. Yeah, it would be great. But it's not up to me."

This postseason, Goff became the first quarterback in NFL history to snap decade-long playoff win droughts for two different teams. He also became the 10th starting quarterback to reach the conference championship game with multiple franchises. As for what Goff's next contract could look like, Spotrac's market value tool estimates it could be a four-year, $149,853,080 extension that carries an AAV of $37.4 million. That hypothetical contract would make Goff the 15th-highest paid quarterback in regards to annual salary.

"It's not up to me," Goff said. "I love this place, and we'll see what happens as time goes on here. But yeah, I love this place, and love Dan and all the coaches love and all my teammates. It's out of my hands, it's up to my representatives and obviously the people upstairs (in the front office)."

The Lions won two playoff games in large part due to Goff. Detroit had one postseason win in its previous 65 seasons combined. In the 2023 regular season, Goff completed 67.3% of his passes for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while winning 12 regular-season games. All marked career-highs with the Lions. In three postseason games, Goff completed 69.4% of his passes for 837 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.