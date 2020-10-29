At this very moment, Los Angeles is rapidly looking like the sports capital of the universe. Earlier this month, the Lakers were able to burst the bubble of every other team in the NBA down in Orlando, beating the Miami Heat in six games to claim its first Larry O'Brien Trophy since 2010. While that may have held fans in L.A. over for quite a while, the Dodgers added more fuel to the championship flames by beating the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series this week, giving them their first championship since 1988.

Yes, the good times are rolling in L.A. and it appears like the Rams are looking to ensure that the party continues.

"It's something that's really exciting for the city right now," Goff told reporters on Tuesday of both the Lakers and Dodgers' recent championships. "It'd be good to make that a little three-peat with us involved there. It's definitely something that we're conscious of, absolutely."

This isn't the first time in the history of the city that the Lakers and Dodgers have won a championship in the same year as it happened back in 1988 when Magic Johnson and Orel Hershiser helped their respective clubs to a title. That year, the Rams were able to briefly flirt with a Super Bowl run, making the playoffs thanks to a 10-6 record but were eventually booted from the postseason by the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild-Card round.

This time around, however, the Rams -- who were just in Super Bowl LIII after the 2018 season -- are looked at as one of the better teams in the NFC, currently boasting a 5-2 record on the year.

"We've got all the pieces. We're winning games. We are playing well, on offense, defense, special teams," Goff said. "We always believe in ourselves and we've been there once with a lot of the same people. We know how to get there. We've just got to finish it off and hopefully this is the year."

The Rams have never won a Super Bowl while residing in Los Angeles, claiming the franchise's lone title in 1999 while in St. Louis.

If they are able to climb the mountain this year and win Super Bowl LV down in Tampa, it'd not only give L.A. a three-peat to celebrate, but they'd also tie the city of Boston with 12 championships since 2000.