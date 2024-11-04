The Detroit Lions played in their first outdoor game of the season Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. In adverse elements that included cold and rainy conditions, the Lions prevailed 24-14 and in the process showed that they can have success while playing outdoors.

It was clear after the game that the Lions took joy in silencing doubters who had questioned whether or not they could be as effective in weather conditions like the ones that they faced on Sunday. Jared Goff, in particular, had a clear message for those doubters.

"We're supposed to be the 'dome' team," Goff said during his postgame interview with Fox Sports. "We're supposed to be the team that can't play outside, and we come out here and win."

The Lions, despite losing safety Brian Branch to a controversial ejection during the game, dominated the Packers from start to finish. Goff was his usual efficient self, completing 18 of his 22 throws that included a touchdown pass to All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. Running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs rumbled for a combined 138 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

Defensively, Detroit allowed Packers quarterback Jordan Love to complete fewer than 60% of his passes. Defensive back Kerby Joseph recorded the game-winning score when he returned an interception of Love 27 yards to the house just before halftime.

Two years ago, the Lions shocked the Packers in Green Bay in Week 18, knocking them out of playoff contention in what was Aaron Rodgers' final game as a Packer. The tables have certainly turned since that game. Detroit is now the superior team, and it showed it again during Sunday's game.

The win also strengthened the Lions' argument as the NFC's best team. If the Lions are able to secure the No. 1 overall seed, they would have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But if that doesn't happen, Detroit is capable of winning outside of the friendly confines of Ford Field, as Sunday's win showed.