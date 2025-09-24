The Tennessee Titans made a shocking move on Tuesday when they traded starting cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and a seventh-round pick to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick. The only thing more surprising than the Titans trading away a starting cornerback was what they received in return for him.

The Titans are 0-3 and again appear to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. Could Tennessee be gearing up for a fire sale? Coach Brian Callahan said the Brownlee trade was more of a "one-off situation."

"There's front offices around the league from now until the deadline that call everybody in football, and they are all looking for different things," Callahan said, per ESPN. "So I can't say whether or not there'll be something more or nothing more. It's hard for me to make any predictions about that or stake any statements about it."

Brownlee was a fifth-round pick of the Titans last year out of Louisville and contributed in Dennard Wilson's defense immediately, starting in 14 of 17 games played while recording 75 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and one interception. He entered the 2025 season as a solidified starter.

Why did the Titans move a player like Brownlee? It's a good question. Tennessee doesn't exactly have a deep cornerback room, and this was a young talent on a cheap rookie deal. Why did Tennessee take a loss on this fifth-round draft pick that clearly out-performed where he was selected? Good luck figuring that out.

While the Titans are apparently not considering a fire sale right now, that could change in the future. Callahan is on shaky ground with a 3-17 record since being hired, and Tennessee could have a couple of other intriguing trade targets.