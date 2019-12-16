Jarvis Landry, Freddie Kitchens engage in sideline spat during Browns loss to Cardinals
Landry had just five catches for 23 yards against the Cardinals 32nd-ranked pass defense
The Cleveland Browns overhype is just one loss away from officially being a buzzkill. All the preseason expectations in Cleveland (including some Super Bowl hype) has made the 2019 Browns one of the biggest disappointments in recent NFL history.
Jarvis Landry finally had enough of the train wreck that has become the Browns season, taking his frustration at head coach Freddie Kitchens during the fourth quarter of Cleveland's embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals. On a third-and-5 at the Cardinals' 29-yard line with the Browns trailing by 11 and 12:55 left, Baker Mayfield completed a short pass to Landry that was way short of the first down marker. Landry confronted Kitchens on the sideline immediately after.
"I just went and asked for the ball,'' Landry said after the loss, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I just went and asked for the ball to try to get involved in the game to help. That's pretty much it."
Landry finished with five catches for 23 yards on the day, against a Cardinals pass defense that allowed 290.4 yards a game and a 71.62% completion rate prior to Week 15, both last in the NFL. He was targeted just eight times in a game that seemed primed for Landry to dominate.
"I felt like I hadn't touched the ball since the first quarter, and we're inside of 10 minutes in the fourth and I still hadn't touched the ball," Landry said. "Well, that play I touched the ball. So you know."
The Browns have been a broken building ready to collapse for weeks now. Sunday may have been the tipping point, losing to a Cardinals team that had lost six in a row with the worst defense in the NFL. Kitchens may be the first to go.
