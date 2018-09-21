Jarvis Landry gave Baker Mayfield a 'Bless'M' shirt for leading the Browns to victory
The Browns got their first win in 635 days
BLESS'M!
The Cleveland Browns -- the professional football team, guys -- won a football game for the first time in 635 days, coming back from a 14-0 deficit to defeat the New York Jets, 21-17. The Browns were led to victory by Baker Mayfield, who entered the game in the second quarter after starter Tyrod Taylor sustained a concussion.
As a victory gift, Mayfield's No. 1 receiver gave him an epic shirt that should bring a smile to the face of any 'Hard Knocks' fan. Check it:
Landry had high praise for Mayfield's performance, obviously believing that the rookie QB earned that shirt with his 17 of 23, 201-yard night. "I promise you, it's just a testament to how hard he's worked since he stepped into the building and not having that backup mentality," Landry said, per ESPN.com.
For his part, Mayfield made sure to inform the Cleveland fans that this was just the beginning, and that more wins are on the way. "Cleveland deserves a win, but we're not done yet," Mayfield said. "So don't break the dilly dilly coolers too hard; just enjoy it. We deserve it, but at the same time we're just getting started."
