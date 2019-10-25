Jarvis Landry guarantees victory against Patriots, quickly backtracks comments
Jarvis Landry may regret this one
When you're getting ready to face the New England Patriots, the last thing you want to do is give them any added incentive or bulletin-board material. Well, Jarvis Landry apparently had a brief lapse in judgement when it comes to that.
As the Cleveland Browns are gearing up to head to Foxborough to face the 7-0 Patriots, Landry seemingly guaranteed victory when he was speaking to reporters.
"We're going to win," Landry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "It's just that simple. We're going to win."
The receiver then quickly backtracked those comments and clarified by saying, "We're going there to win."
While Landry softened the guarantee with his latest comment, it can definitely still be portrayed and propped up as propaganda for New England to use as motivation. The toothpaste is already out of the tub in that regard as Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston asked a Patriots player if he had seen Landry's comments and he said, "No, but Bill [Belichick] mentioned it to us."
We've already seen a guarantee like this backfire badly this season after Eagles head coach Doug Pederson had similar comments before Philly was blown out by the Cowboys 37-10 in Week 7. On that same note, the Pats could respond just has harshly as Dallas did with this extra piece of motivation heading into their matchup.
Landry poking the bear does seem to make what was already a difficult week that much tougher. Under Bill Belichick, New England is 28-0 at home in the regular season against quarterbacks 24 or younger, so the 24-year-old Baker Mayfield could be in for a rough afternoon against a historic Patriots defense. Through Week 7, the Pats are allowing just 6.9 points per-game, 223.5 total yards a game and 148.4 yards through the air. The champs also have outscored their opponents by 175.
With all that in mind, it probably wasn't the wisest decision to go near the guarantee victory subject on Landry's part.
